Fiji brace for high-stakes title defense in Singapore

With crucial series points and momentum on the line, the Singapore 7s looms as a defining leg of the HSBC SVNS season for the Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s side.

The tournament’s demanding format leaves little room for error, placing immediate pressure on teams chasing consistency as the series heads toward its business end.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau admits the challenge will be significant, with Fiji grouped against some of the world’s top sides and forced to approach the competition one match at a time.

“It’s a tough format. You play eight top teams in the pool, and we take one game at a time.”

Kolinisau said the importance of the Singapore leg goes beyond defending a title, describing it as vital to Fiji’s overall campaign for the remainder of the series.

“We know what we’re here for, and we know what’s at stake, especially for the team. This tournament is very important for us for the rest of the series.”

Despite the challenge ahead, Kolinisau is confident his side understands the expectations and is ready to respond.

