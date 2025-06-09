Fiji bodybuilding strike double gold in Tahiti

Team Fiji’s bodybuilding duo, Baszil Cleary and Robert Purcell, have returned home as champions after securing a stunning double gold medal victory at the 26th South Pacific Bodybuilding Championships in Tahiti last weekend.

The first-time international competitors made a massive impact at the championship making one of Fiji’s most successful regional outings in recent memory.

Cleary won Gold in his Classic Physique category.

His flawless presentation and composure earned him the Overall Classic Physique Gold Title, establishing him as a standout athlete at the event.

Not to be outdone, Purcell took Gold in his Bodybuilding category.

He narrowly missed the top overall prize, finishing an impressive 2nd Overall in the Bodybuilding division.

Team Official Liz Maki also brought home an achievement, becoming a Certified Judge under the South Pacific Bodybuilding Federation after completing a skills seminar held during the event.

Team Fiji dedicated their participation and success to the memory of the late Jack “Superman” Yanuyanudrua, carrying his inspirational legacy with them throughout the competition.

