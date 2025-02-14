Drua coach confident

Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson believes his side has what it takes to contain a robust ACT Brumbies side in their opening Super Rugby Pacific season match tomorrow.

The Brumbies, known for their fast-pace rugby, will be playing their first Su-per Rugby Pacific game in Fiji.

Playing in front of their home crowd, Jackson is calling on fans to come out in numbers and support the boys.

The Drua will be out to maintain their impressive record of beating all Aus-tralian teams on home soil.

“The Brumbies are a well drilled team that has been around for 30 years, they’ve been in a lot of finals and semi-finals, they’re well coached by Stephen Larkam. They’re bringing a youthful team that will be given an opportunity here in Suva but we’re excited for our home fans to turnout and put a fair bit of pressure on those young guys. They certainly start well, they always have its part of their DNA around their rugby, starting well. So we got to make sure we’re on, it’s going to be a good first 20 minutes.”

The Brumbies, who has been impressive last season under the leadership of former Wallabies star fly-half Stephen Larkam, are looking to be the first Australian side to beat the Drua at home.

Jackson is aware of the danger their visitors pose, and believes they have prepared well to contain them.

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Brumbies starts at 3:35pm tomorrow at the HFC bank Sta-dium in Suva, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.