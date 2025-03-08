Drua breakthrough

After three agonizingly close losses, the Swire Shippng Fijian Drua may have finally cracked the code on how to close out a game.

Head coach Glen Jackson was full of praise for his team after their thrilling 28-24 victory over the previously unbeaten Chiefs, marking a statement win in Round 4 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

Jackson highlighted how the team’s belief and ability to adapt made the difference against the table leaders.

“The captains led well, and the squad showed great faith in each other. We knew we were close in the last few rounds, and today, we executed under pressure.”

Despite a wet start affecting their game plan, the Drua adjusted well, particularly in their kicking game, which had been a weak point in previous matches.

The impact of the bench proved decisive, with Jackson singling out Peni Ravai and Elia Canakaivata for their strong carries and defensive contributions.

Beyond the on-field battle, Jackson acknowledged the unwavering support of the Drua’s passionate home crowd, a factor that lifted the team in the dying stages.

He also addressed external distractions, emphasizing that the team remains united and focused on their goals.

With tough away fixtures in Canberra and Perth ahead, the Drua will look to build on this breakthrough performance as they continue their Super Rugby campaign.

