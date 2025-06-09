Drua boss believes they are not far from success

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua chief executive Jeff Miller believes the club is on its way to success in the Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific and is looking forward to it in the near future.

Drawing from his experience as a World Cup winning player and coach, Miller says winning at the highest level demands more than talent, requiring sacrifice, unity and relentless focus across a long season.

He adds that the Drua are beginning to show those traits consistently on and off the field.

“You need hard work, sacrifice, real team commitment and a bit of luck along the way, and I’m seeing that focus and drive in our group right now.”

The Drua boss says staying healthy will be a major factor as the campaign unfolds, with injuries often shaping the destiny of teams chasing finals football.

If key players remain on the park and performances continue to build, Miller believes the Drua are capable of hosting a home quarterfinal or pushing even deeper into the competition.

He says he’d like to think the Drua aren’t far from success in the competition.

The Drua are currently gearing up for their first macth of the season against Moana Pasifika.

They meet next Saturday at Chuchill Park in Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the Drua are meeting the Skipper Select team in their second pre-season clash this afternoon at 4pm.

