DR Congo open AFCON with narrow 1-0 win over Benin

DR Congo began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 victory over Benin in Group D in Rabat.

Theo Bongonda scored the only goal in the 16th minute, firing home after Benin defender Yohan Roche misjudged a long ball forward.

The Leopards had chances to extend the lead, with Cedric Bakambu denied by VAR and Benin goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe, while Benin came closest late on through Aiyegun Tosin, whose effort flashed across goal.

Despite 10 minutes of stoppage time, DR Congo held on to secure three points and will now face Senegal in a key Group D clash, while Benin turn their attention to Botswana.

