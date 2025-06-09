Dansey named new FNRL chairman

The Fiji National Rugby League has appointed Apenisa Dansey as its new chairman following a Board meeting held last night at the Fiji National Rugby League headquarters.

Dansey was elected after receiving the majority of votes in a Board decision over Rajesh Singh, with the appointment coming after the Board passed a vote of no confidence in former chairman Akuila Masi.

The Board says the decision was made through due process and is aimed at ensuring stability, transparency and continued development of rugby league in Fiji.

A press conference will be held on Tuesday, February 11, at 1pm at the FNRL Headquarters to formally announce the appointment and outline the Board’s plans moving forward, with all media invited to attend.

