Netherlands edge past Nepal in low-scoring encounter

[Source: BBC]

The Netherlands edged past Nepal for a tense six-wicket win in their T20 World Cup opener in Dallas.

The Dutch made hard work of chasing only 106, reaching their target in the 19th over after a spirited bowling display from Nepal.

Opener Max O’Dowd anchored the innings with an unbeaten 54 from 48 balls, though he was crucially dropped on 40.

Earlier, Logan van Beek and Tim Pringle took three wickets each as Nepal were bowled out for 106 in 19.2 overs.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel was the only batter to offer any resistance with his 35 from 37 balls, with Karan KC’s 17 the next-highest score.

Spinner Pringle removed opener Aasif Sheikh in the second over and the Netherlands kept chipping away with regular wickets as Nepal’s batters struggled for fluency throughout.

But the Dutch batters also struggled for rhythm in their low chase, with O’Dowd often fighting against his attacking instincts to get his side over the line.

He was supported by Vikram Singh’s 22, Sybrand Engelbrecht made 16 and all-rounder Bas de Leede finished unbeaten on 11, which included the winning boundary.

The Netherlands take on South Africa on Saturday at 15:30 BST while Nepal have a longer wait until 12 June, when they face Sri Lanka.