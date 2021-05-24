Home

Cricket

India defeat Pakistan by 107 runs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 4:20 am
[Source: ICC/Twitter]

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs to begin its ICC Women’s World Cup campaign on a high.

In-form opener Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar struck half centuries to help India post 244 for seven at the Bay Oval.

Chasing a target of 245, Pakistan fell short of the mark and was all out for 137in 43 overs.

This is Pakistan’s 11th straight loss against India in the 50-over format.

Today, the White Ferns play Bangladesh at 10am while Australia meets Pakistan at 1pm tomorrow.

[Source: Times of India.com]

