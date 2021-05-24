Australia overcame England by 12 runs

Australia managed to defend a total of 311 against arch-rivals England in their opening match at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

Australia managed to hold their nerve with England needing 16 off the last over.

Jess Jonassen gave away just three runs as the Aussies put their first points on board in the World Cup standings.

While several Aussie bowlers chipped in with wickets, it was Alana King who turned the game in the middle overs with three wickets, including the important scalp of Tammy Beaumont.

Looking at another match yesterday, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 32 runs.

Today at 1pm, Pakistan takes on India.

[Source: cricketworldcup.com]