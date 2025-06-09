Chand wins JM Snooker title

[Supplied]

South Seas Club’s Raymond Reddy and Nitesh Chand battled it out for top honors at the JM Snooker competition in Lautoka yesterday.

After a competitive encounter, Chand emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious 3-foot JM Trophy along with $1,000 cash.

Chand also secured the highest break prize for his impressive 42 break.

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy finished as runner-up, earning $500 cash and a trophy for his strong performance throughout the tournament.

In the semifinals, Chand defeated Lema Matailevu 3–1, and Reddy proved too strong for Jope Nukuqamo, winning 3–0. Both semifinalists received $150 each.

The quarterfinalists — Esala Talebula, David Robinson, Navneil Maharaj, and Rajnesh Nand — each pocketed $50 for their efforts.

The JM Snooker Competition was held in honor of former President and key founder of the South Seas Club, Jan Mohammed, who passed away in 2006.

In celebration of his birthday on February 15, his son Jan Nissar announced that the JM Snooker will now become an annual event.

The tournament was a resounding success, attracting players from around Fiji and showcasing high-quality snooker in a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.