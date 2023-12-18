Champion bodybuilder calls for more women

Fiji’s top female bodybuilder, Elizabeth Maki.

Fiji’s top female bodybuilder Elizabeth Maki believes the sport is fun and she encourages more women to try it.

Maki made the comments after winning her fifth Miss Fiji title at the Civic Centre in Suva on the weekend.

She says it’s good to see the likes of Priyanka Singh coming through.

The champion bodybuilder adds the support has been quite positive lately from the sport’s decision-makers.

“I think with our new federation now, there’s more exposure, there’s more investment in terms of time and interest for the athletes because it’s an individual sport and quite an expensive sport to be in’.

Meanwhile, Inoke Ligairi was crowned Mr. Fiji for the sixth time.”

After also taking home gold in the under 95kg, Ligairi says when he heard that there’ll be another competition this year, he asked himself why not have another shot after having a break last year.

Other bodybuilding category winners on Saturday were Bill Tawake, Nilesh Chand, Rishi Raj, Bimal Sudhakar, Baszil Cleary and Priyanka Singh.