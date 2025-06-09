Bula FC Signs young Afazal for 2026 OFC Pro League

18-year-old Ibraheem Afazal. [Photo: Ibraheem Afazal/Facebook]

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray has strengthened his squad for the 2026 OFC Pro League by signing 18-year-old Ibraheem Afazal, following an impressive trial earlier this month.

Afazal, who joins from Sydney Olympic FC, quickly caught Auvray’s eye, earning his first professional contract after showcasing his skill and potential.

Born and raised in Sydney, Afazal carries strong Fijian roots—his father hails from Nadi and his mother from Labasa.

Inspired by his older brother and supported unwaveringly by his parents, his passion for football began at an early age.

His development through the Australian football system included stints with Mounties Wanderers FC (U9–U13) and APIA Leichhardt FC (U14–U18), where he consistently stood out on bigger stages.

Afazal has also made his mark internationally, representing Fiji at U17 and U19 levels, earning Man of the Match honors in OFC competitions.

Reflecting on his signing, Afazal described the professional contract as a dream realized—not just for himself, but for his family who have been a constant source of support throughout his journey.

