Kaunikuila Basketball shines on New Caledonia tour

Kaunikuila Basketball Club has taken a major step forward in its development after a successful tour of New Caledonia earlier this month marking a milestone moment for the Fiji-based club on the regional basketball stage.

Competing against quality opposition, Kaunikuila fielded both girls’ and boys’ teams in 5×5 and 3×3 competitions, using the tour as a platform to test their progress, build confidence and gain valuable international exposure.

The results reflected the club’s steady rise.

The girls’ team finished third in the 5×5 competition and claimed second place in the fast-paced 3×3 format.

The boys matched that strong showing, securing runners-up finishes in both the 5×5 and 3×3 competitions.

Kaunikuila Basketball Club founder and president Ben Nasau described the tour as a defining moment in the club’s journey.

“This tour marks a milestone and a huge step forward for Kaunikuila Basketball Club and basketball development in Fiji. Providing our players with international exposure builds confidence, character and belief that they can compete at a higher level.”

A major boost for the touring squad was the guidance of former Team Fiji coach and current FIBA representative Laisiasa Puamau, whose leadership played a crucial role throughout the campaign.

His experience in preparation, game management and player mentorship helped the teams adapt quickly to the competitive environment in New Caledonia.

Beyond the podium finishes, the tour delivered important long-term benefits.

Players were exposed to different playing styles, sharpened their tactical understanding and developed resilience through high-level competition, while also growing in discipline, teamwork and leadership off the court.

As Kaunikuila Basketball Club looks ahead, the New Caledonia experience stands as a landmark achievement one that has strengthened belief within the club and laid a solid foundation for its continued contribution to the growth of basketball in Fiji.

