Auvary to make changes ahead of Sunday’s clash

Extra Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray is expected to make a number of changes to his starting eleven against Tahiti United on Sunday.

The 1-all draw against South Melbourne on Wednesday is history now because they can’t change the past, however, they can do something about their next game.

The goal has not changed for the Fijians but right now they need to be consistent and stay in the competition.

“There’s different style and different formation, and they are very good players and I’m familiar with French football, I have watched their games and it’s going to be a difficult one. We’ll prepare as best as we can and I think it’s going to be a good game.”

You can watch Bula FC’s game with Tahiti United on Sunday at 5:30pm on FBC 2.

