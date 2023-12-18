$18m Drua impact on Fiji’s economy

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s impact on Fiji’s economy has been positive since the franchise started last season.

Our Drua has attracted over 4000 visitors to our shores since it hosted games in Fiji last year.

This has been revealed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka says with the economic recovery following the pandemic, the Drua is positively playing its part.

He says the tourism numbers speak for themselves when the Drua host its home games in the country.

‘If you look at tourism, the events welcome 4676 visitors, that’s over 40,000 visitors nights and Fijian dollar $18 million in revenue so the returns are quite huge’.

Gavoka also says the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights NRL pre-season match to be held in Lautoka on February 24 next year will also be a hit.

He adds there is no better time to leverage major events as Fiji has done it in the past and will continue to do so.

The government aims to position Fiji as a destination of choice for such events and to ensure the benefits are far-reaching with long-lasting impact beyond tourism numbers according to Gavoka.