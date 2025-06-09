Youth lead demand for mental health services

[Photo: MSP/ FACEBOOK]

Young people are driving the highest demand for mental health services in Fiji.

Medical Services Pacific Senior Counsellor Isireli Kidareva says counselling data shows adolescents and young adults are the most affected by anxiety, depression and emotional distress.

He adds that many young people are facing pressure from education, employment uncertainty, financial stress, family expectations and social media.

Kidareva adds that while mental health challenges affect all age groups, young people are currently seeking help the most.

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He stresses the need for early support systems to help young people manage these pressures.

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