Xavier College student dies from Dengue Fever

A student of Xavier College in Ba is the latest patient to die from Dengue Fever.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry has also clarified that Dengue has been ruled out as the cause of death for another student.

It says this case is now being handled by the Fiji Police Force.

The Ministry has also extended its condolences to the families of both students in Ba.

In response, it says adult mosquito spraying has been carried out on school premises, and clean-up campaigns and adult mosquito surveillance (AMS) have been conducted in identified hotspot areas in Ba, achieving 70 percent coverage.

It adds that disease investigation efforts have reached 60 percent coverage.

From January to March 23rd, a total of 5,128 cases of Dengue Fever have been reported nationwide.

