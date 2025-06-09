Workers plead with PM to halt layoffs

[File Photo]

A road worker from Tavua has urged the government to step in after the Fiji Roads Authority reportedly gave notice to New Zealand-based contractor Higgins to cease operations.

This move, he says, can leave dozens of labourers jobless.

Speaking at the Fijian Media Association Town Hall Meeting in Tavua, Ashish Anand Sharma stated that workers had been told they had only 28 days left before being sent home.

He says many families in Tavua, Rakiraki, Sigatoka, Lautoka and Ba depended on these jobs and would struggle if the contract ended.

Sharma is pleading for the government to extend Higgins’ contract by another year to allow workers to keep their jobs.

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau acknowledged the concern and stated that the matter would be reviewed.

