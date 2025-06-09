Waste concerns threaten tourism image

[Photo: FILE]

Tourism Fiji says sustainability and environmental protection remain key pillars of its global destination marketing strategy.

While presenting Tourism Fiji’s 2015–2018 annual report to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Chief Executive Officer Vimlesh Magan says the organisation continues to promote Fiji as a tourism destination while highlighting environmental responsibility.

Magan adds that they focus on destination marketing and work closely with other agencies on issues such as waste management and climate change, stressing that environmental challenges must be addressed collectively to protect Fiji’s image as a clean destination.

He says a coordinated approach helps position Fiji internationally as a country that is committed to improving its environmental standards.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you had seen some of the major assets that we use to promote, it is like Navala Village and community-based tourism. We are definitely putting them on our list, and they are the face of Tourism Fiji’s promotions all the time.”

During the discussions, Standing Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna raised concerns about improper waste disposal at several tourism destinations.

“Operators in the North and Western Division had identified rubbish as a major issue, with waste, including plastic diapers, often ending up in the sea and affecting coastal areas.”

In response, Magan says Tourism Fiji is also expanding its focus on niche tourism markets such as yachting, sports, and adventure tourism, while ensuring local communities remain part of these initiatives.

He adds that local communities continue to play an important role in shaping Fiji’s tourism identity and remain a key feature of Tourism Fiji’s global marketing efforts.