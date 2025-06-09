Vosarogo calls for hope and community progress this Christmas

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, has extended his Christmas message to the people.

He says that Christmas is a season of hope, serving as a powerful reminder of the hope Jesus Christ brought to the world more than 2,000 years ago.

Vosarogo adds that as we look forward to the year ahead, we carry hope for stronger families, resilient communities, and opportunities that uplift every Fijian.

He further emphasizes that his Ministry remains committed to serving the people with integrity and dedication, ensuring that development and progress reach communities in meaningful and lasting ways.

