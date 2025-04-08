Voices needed for education reform

[ Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook ]

The Ministry of Education is calling on the public to get involved in the development of a new Education Act for Fiji.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says they are intensifying their nationwide consultation in a bid to modernize the education system.

Radrodro says the aim is to have an act that is inclusive and effective for all.

Article continues after advertisement

The minister says the Education Act 1966 does not address key areas such as digital learning, inclusive education, teacher development, or private-public sector collaboration.

He says following the review and reform of the Education Act of 1966 and the internal stakeholders’ workshop last week, the focus is now on enhancing the act to adapt its various frameworks to the evolving educational landscape.

Radrodro says the input from students is very critical in this endeavor.

“We want to hear from students, new students, teachers, and communities all across Fiji to ensure that the new Education Act meets the needs of everyone. This is a major step forward.”

Radrodro highlights that the ministry is not only focusing on the review of the act but also on the establishment of the Education Commission and the update of the National Curriculum Framework that has been in place since 2013.

He says the existing provisions were established when education systems were traditional and centralized, hence the need for reform due to shifting global education standards, technology, and socio-economic changes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.