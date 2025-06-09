Vice-Chancellor flags Constitutional flaws in new Bill

The University of Fiji has raised constitutional alarms over the National Referendum Bill, arguing that specific clauses threaten the public’s right to information.

Presenting to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights at the Vishnu Deo Memorial Hall, Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem confirmed the University supports the Bill’s core but insists two sections require major overhaul.

The University’s concerns center on Sections 22(1) and 23(1)(b), which prohibit displaying symbols and canvassing.

Because these bans apply “at any time” and “for any purpose,” Professor Shameem argued they breach Section 150 of the 2013 Constitution.

She stressed that information sharing—including classroom teaching—is essential for an informed public.

To resolve this, the University recommended amending the clauses to protect free speech during referendums while maintaining order.

They further suggested clarifying that all official notices be strictly tied to the Supervisor of Elections.

