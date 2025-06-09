Vanuatu gifts Fiji 44 acre property

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Vanuatu have taken another step forward in strengthening their long-standing ties, with the Republic of Vanuatu officially gifting the Government and people of Fiji a 44-acre property in Vanuatu.

The registered lease for the property was formally handed over last month, marking a new milestone in the relationship between the two Pacific nations.

Speaking in Parliament today, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, External Trade, Strategic Planning, National Development, Civil Service and Public Enterprises, Sitiveni Rabuka, confirmed that the gifted site includes two existing buildings which Fiji may use for diplomatic, cultural, or community purposes in the future.

Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Prime Minister Rabuka described the gift as a gesture of reciprocity, following Fiji’s earlier allocation of a parcel of land to Vanuatu located opposite My Suva Park.

He emphasized that the exchange goes beyond symbolic goodwill, reinforcing both nations’ dedication to regional cooperation, mutual development, and strong people-to-people connections.

The exchange highlights the Pacific region’s growing emphasis on collaboration and solidarity, as Fiji and Vanuatu continue to strengthen diplomatic and cultural links for the benefit of their peoples.

