Vanua Korolevu embraces budget inclusion of allowances

The recent passing of the new budget by Parliament has garnered a positive response from representatives of Vanua Korolevu on Serua Island, as they welcome the introduction of allowances for Turaga ni Yavusa’s or tribe leaders.

This move by the Coalition Government has generated some opposition, with critics suggesting that it undermines the diligent efforts carried out by the Yavusa heads.

Previously, only district representatives received such allowances.

Serua Island representative Neumi Waqanaceva expressed how the introduction of allowances recognizes the significant contributions of Turaga ni Yavusa’s and puts an end to the financial burden they often faced.

“This is a big help, looking at the work they do for the Vanua and hosting movements of people in the villages.”

On numerous occasions, Waqanaceva says these leaders had to personally bear the expenses associated with Vanua-related events.

In order to qualify for the allowances, Fijian Holdings Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi has reminded Serua council members of the importance of filling all vacant chief positions.

“The Ministry has allocated funds for it, so we have to work on filling up these positions, as they will only be given to those who are recognized by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.”

The requirement ensures that all eligible individuals receive the allocated benefits.

To specifically address the needs of tribe leaders, the iTaukei Affairs Ministry has been allocated $0.8 million from the budget.

This allocation will enable 648 tribe leaders to receive monthly allowances, reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting and recognizing their contributions.