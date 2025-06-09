USP acknowledges accommodation demand

The University of the South Pacific has acknowledged that demand for student accommodation at its Laucala Campus currently exceeds available capacity.

In a statement to FBC News, the university said the demand is particularly high at the beginning of the academic year.

USP says room allocations are managed under established criteria to ensure fairness.

It adds that priority is given to students travelling from outside Suva and from other regional member countries.

Article continues after advertisement

The university says it remains focused on supporting students while strengthening core services and addressing long-standing maintenance issues across its facilities.

USP also reiterated that remuneration and benefits for university officers are determined under approved policies and are subject to internal controls and audit processes.

The university says these processes are part of its governance and financial oversight framework to ensure compliance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.