USAID and Fiji to collaborate to enhance health communication

The Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States Agency for International Development and the Ministry of Health to enhance risk communication capacity.

In a statement released after the cabinet meeting, it says the recent pandemic and disease outbreaks demonstrated the need to effectively provide critical information to the public and counter misinformation in the health sector.

The MOU is expected to build appropriate capacity in risk communications within the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and other key government agencies, such as the Department of Information.

It will also enhance communication, messaging, awareness, and promotion of public health measures that are being implemented by health professionals on the ground.

USAID funds international development in the areas of improving economic growth, food security, global health, education, and democracy, and they are currently supporting work in environment, health, and governance in Fiji.