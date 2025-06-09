Two kids left behind after alleged domestic attack

A young mother of two is being mourned by family and friends after she tragically lost her life in an alleged domestic violence incident.

This alleged incident took place at her home in Kaleli Settlement, Lautoka.

25-year-old Makelesi Balekana’s final moments were marked by a violent argument with her husband, according to her sister-in-law Vasiti Waicula.

Article continues after advertisement

What began as a normal morning quickly turned into a nightmare.

“We just heard them arguing. Then it became a fight. Things happened so fast,” Vasiti recalled, her voice heavy with grief.”

Relatives rushed Makelesi to Lautoka Hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Her husband, who reportedly fled the scene after the altercation, later returned and was taken into police custody.

Police have confirmed that a full investigation is underway.

The couple had been married for five years and shared two young children. The family is now grappling not only with an unimaginable loss but also with the trauma that lingers in the wake of domestic violence.

Minister for Women and Children Shashi Kiran has called on families and communities to break the cycle of violence by teaching children how to handle stress and conflict without aggression.

“This is not just a private matter, it’s a national crisis. We must all take responsibility for changing the culture around violence in our homes.”

As investigations continue, Makelesi’s family remains devastated.

What they now face, according to Vasiti is the painful task of raising her two children without their mother and trying to make sense of a loss that came far too soon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.