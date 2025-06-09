Tsunami watch cancelled for Fiji

The National Disaster Risk Management Office has confirmed that the tsunami watch previously issued for low-lying and coastal areas around Fiji has now been cancelled.

The advisory, which came from the Mineral Resources Department, was officially lifted at 10:15 last night following confirmation from regional monitoring partners that there is no longer a tsunami threat to the country.

As a result, authorities have issued an all clear and communities in coastal and low-lying areas can now safely resume normal activities.

Despite the cancellation, the NDRMO is reminding the public to remain alert and stay updated through official sources like the Mineral Resources Department, the Fiji Meteorological Service, and the NDRMO itself.

They are also advising people not to spread any false or unverified information, and to use this as a chance to check and update their family emergency plans and evacuation routes.

The NDRMO has thanked all communities, first responders and local authorities for their cooperation and preparedness during the advisory period.

And just a reminder in case of any future emergency, keep these numbers in mind:

917 for Police, 910 for the National Fire Authority, 913 for EFL, 5720 for FRA and 5777 for WAF.

