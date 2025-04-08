Traders fined $25,000 each for deceptive business practices

[File Photo]

Two traders engaged in false and misleading representations have been slapped with $25,000 each by Nausori and Nadi Magistrates Court.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has welcomed the rulings.

The Nausori Magistrates’ Court fined a welding business $25,000 for deceptive claims regarding the quality standards of stainless-steel railings supplied and installed at a consumer’s residence.

According to FCCC, despite assurances that the products met specific quality standards, they failed to do so, resulting in financial loss and dissatisfaction for the consumer.

In a separate case, the Nadi Magistrates’ Court also imposed a $25,000 fine on a trader for misleading representations about vehicle warranty coverage.

The court found that the trader had falsely claimed warranty protection that did not exist.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer, Senikavika Jiuta, reaffirmed the Commission’s zero tolerance stance toward unethical conduct in the marketplace.

She says quality and accuracy in consumer representations are non-negotiable.

Jiuta says FCCC will not hesitate to act against traders whose deceptive practices harm consumers.

She stresses that these rulings send a strong message that misleading Fijian consumers carries serious legal consequences

FCCC encourages consumers to remain vigilant and report any misleading or deceptive business practices.

