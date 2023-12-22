Tourism Fiji notes 51 percent increase in visitor arrivals

Fiji is set to end the year with overall visitor arrival numbers of 846,920, which is three percent above 2019 and 51 percent above 2022.

According to Tourism Fiji, this achievement, accomplished 12 months ahead of the target, shows the industry’s resilience and commitment to excellence.

The Sports Tourism Study highlights the positive impact of events like the Drua on Fiji’s tourism landscape, bringing in $67 million to Fiji’s economy.

According to Tourism Fiji, with the return of the WSL Fiji Pro in August 2024 and the Melbourne Storm’s NRL match in February 2024, Fiji’s status as a top-tier sports destination receives a significant boost, reinforcing its appeal to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The success of the GoPro Summit in October 2023, featuring 50 creators amid Fiji’s stunning landscapes, not only captured a massive global audience but also highlighted the nation as a haven for adventure and creativity.

Additionally, Spartan Fiji last month contributed to Fiji’s diverse adventure landscape, bringing in an overseas contingent of over 2000 and contributing over $7 million to our visitor economy while showcasing the country’s growing prominence in hosting exciting events.