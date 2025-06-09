Three-year deal to light up Suva and Labasa

Colgate-Palmolive Fiji has entered into a three-year partnership with Damodar City Suva and Labasa to support the annual Christmas Tree Lighting events, expanding the celebration to the Northern Division for the first time.

The agreement, announced yesterday at a media signing in Suva, formalises Colgate-Palmolive Fiji as the official partner for the events from 2025 to 2027.

The partnership builds on last year’s collaboration and marks one of the longest-running corporate commitments to Fiji’s community holiday events.

Colgate-Palmolive Fiji Marketing Manager Jyotika Devi says the partnership is focused on promoting community unity and festive spirit while strengthening Colgate’s outreach in both the Central and Northern divisions.

The event will feature family-oriented activities, giveaways, and entertainment, with the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation named as the official media partner.

The first tree lighting under the new partnership will take place later this month at Damodar City Suva, followed by a second event in Labasa.

