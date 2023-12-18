Tense negotiations at COP28

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The COP28 negotiations for the Global Stocktake almost fell apart as many countries rejected key parts of the proposed document.

This review, crucial for assessing global climate action since the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed to agree on the world’s climate situation and make plans for the future, especially beyond 2030.

Despite last-minute talks, Fiji’s team worked hard to make the document more ambitious stressing the need to limit global temperature rise to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The final text although not meeting all demands is a historic breakthrough.

It’s the first time the UNFCCC decision includes language about fossil fuels and a commitment to move away from them in energy systems, known as ‘The UAE Consensus’ by COP28.

There was controversy as the agreement was rushed before Samoa, AOSIS Chair, arrived raising concerns about the process.

Samoa, speaking for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) objected to parts of the text questioning its clarity on moving away from fossil fuels.

Despite worries about loopholes and unclear timeframes, many see this as a significant step marking the end of the fossil fuel era.

However, some countries are disappointed with the ‘Global Goal on Adaptation’ agreement finding it insufficient.

The Loss and Damage Fund, a notable outcome of COP28 needs ongoing efforts to ensure it assists vulnerable countries, especially SIDS.