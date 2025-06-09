Temple vandalism accused remanded

The 28-year-old man accused of vandalizing the Samabula Shiv Temple earlier this month appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

In this matter Samuela Tawase is charged with one count of theft.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow as Tawase is still undergoing psychiatric evaluation at the Saint Giles Hospital.

He will be reappear in the court tomorrow.

Tawase allegedly entered the Samabula Shiv Temple through a side entrance earlier this month, armed with an iron rod, and destroyed sacred items within the temple.

