Tears in court as families confront sea killer

“Rot and suffer all your life.”

Those were the words spoken by family members of the five men who were brutally murdered by Tevita Kapawale at sea in 2021.

The matter was called for sentencing submissions today in the Suva High Court, where Kapawale has been convicted of five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of intimidation.

He was found guilty of killing Benjamin Mattaputty, Eme Warma, Alfat Kodri, Samuela Sukera, and Qiritavabea Cagilabakomeli.

He also attempted to murder Kaminieli Tucama and criminally intimidated Mitieli Cama.

The incident occurred aboard the FV Tiro 2, which sank on 21 May 2021 near the Mamanuca and Yasawa, two days after the five crew members were killed.

It is believed that there were eight crew members on board, including three Indonesians and five Fijians.

In court today, a wife, a niece, and a brother shared the pain and suffering they continue to endure after losing their loved ones at the hands of Kapawale.

The court heard that one of the victims never lived to see his son turn one, and that his widow is still struggling to figure out how to support her family.

A brother described how he misses his sibling at family events, while a niece spoke of the time she spent with her uncle.

The State has asked the court to consider a sentence of 40 to 50 years for Kapawale, who has shown no remorse for his actions.

The state counsel stated in her submission that Kapawale intentionally killed the five men and was the sole instigator of the violent incident at sea.

In an unexpected turn of events, defense counsel informed the court that his client refused to give any instructions for sentencing or mitigation submissions.

When questioned by Justice Dane Tuiqereqe, Kapawale offered no response and chose not to say anything in mitigation.

Kapawale will be sentenced on August 12.

