Tailevu and Rewa receives first batch of medical supplies

Medical supplies are now being deployed into communities. Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa says the Tailevu and Rewa divisions are first on their list of deployment.

“This morning we distribute, the delivery of the medical supplies that were donated by EqualMed over the weekend, today we’ll be moving to Drekena village in Rewa, also in Burebasaga, Nakaile in Vuci, in Nabitu, in Mokani at Korovou Maternity Unit and also in Nailaga in Wainibuka.”

Donor of the supplies, EqualMed Director Health Operations Selvin Prasad says they are covering a vast area with their supplies.

“So that’s the motto for EqualMed, we are trying to reach out to the smaller places as well because there are plenty people living in smaller communities as well, so not only providing medical supplies to those in the urban areas, we actually go and take the medical supplies to whereever needed.”

Prasad says EqualMed is privileged to be working alongside the Health Ministry and contributing to Fiji’s healthcare.

