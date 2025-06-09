Tabuya calls for stronger enforcement of environmental laws

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya is calling for stricter enforcement of environmental laws, urging legal practitioners to treat environmental offences with greater urgency and seriousness.

Speaking at the opening of a workshop in Suva, Tabuya emphasized that environmental crime must be addressed as a serious and systemic issue.

“Apply the law with urgency, use the new tools this government has given you- the fixed penalties, the strengthened inspector powers, not just as options but as the new baseline for enforcement.”

The Minister highlighted the critical role of lawyers in shaping both legal outcomes and behaviour, noting that legal advice and court arguments influence how laws are applied and enforced.

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“The Environment Management Act and its regulations have been in place for almost two decades. But its implementation and application within and across our higher courts remain limited.”

Tabuya also pointed to growing environmental challenges in Fiji, including coastal erosion, pollution, and climate-driven displacement of communities.

She said these issues are raising complex legal questions around land rights, identity, and access to resources, particularly for coastal and riverine populations.

She further urged lawyers to take on stronger advocacy roles, especially in supporting communities affected by major development projects such as waste management initiatives.

“To the lawyers, you shape compliance before a case even reaches the courts. The advice you give determines whether development proceeds lawfully or unlawfully. When you advise a client that the risk of enforcement is low, you are not just giving legal counsel- you are shaping the very behaviour we are trying to change. To the prosecutors, you determine whether environmental offences are pursued with the seriousness they deserve.”

The Ministry says it remains committed to working with partners to enhance collaboration and ensure stronger protection of Fiji’s environment and coastal ecosystems.