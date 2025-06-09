Suva sees last-minute Christmas shopping surge

[Photo: FILE]

Businesses in Suva are enjoying a boost in sales as shoppers flock to the city for last-minute Christmas purchases, with just one day to go before the festive celebrations.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says the season has seen a strong consumer response, with families and individuals making their final purchases.

Patel adds that the association is working closely with law enforcement and city officials to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable shopping experience for everyone.

He also says that all members are complying with regulations and ensuring prices align with government requirements.

“We have had discussions with the Consumer Council on several occasions, and the complaints they are receiving are from certain businesses only. I would like to clarify that these businesses are not our members. Generally, in the city, all our members are following the rules and regulations and ensuring prices are in line with government requirements.”

Patel adds that retailers are hopeful the strong shopping trend will continue through the final days of the festive season.

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce has shared similar optimism, highlighting efforts to meet growing consumer demand.

“Costs have been heavily subsidised, so many businesses are taking advantage of outdoor sales, and more have already started setting up.”

Authorities are also reminding shoppers to plan wisely, check their receipts, and report any unfair practices to ensure a smooth and safe festive season.

