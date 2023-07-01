Survey boat to enhance outreach in remote areas

The Ministry for Lands and Mineral Resources Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo

The Ministry for Lands and Mineral Resources will now shift its focus to rural and remote areas, who are most at risk of climate change.

Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo says they had made requests through their submission to the Finance Ministry to allocate funds for the purchase of a survey boat, which has been fulfilled.

He says the survey boat is expected to cost around $500,000.

“But that’s important because we have to look at it as a ministry: we have to look at coastline erosion, we have to look at geodetic issues that presently affect Fiji because of climate change, and we also have to look at minerals.”

This will allow the ministry to keep villagers informed, especially during natural disasters.

A budget of $30.1 million is allocated to enable the Ministry to continue effectively and efficiently administering and regulating the land and mineral resource sector.

Vosarogo adds that this is a realistic and people-centered budget, but the onus is now on all ministries to deliver what is required.