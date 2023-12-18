Suez proposes long-term vision for water solutions in Fiji

[File Photo]

The General Manager for Suez Marc Mocellin emphasizes that addressing water issues in Fiji requires a long-term vision and strategic planning.

Having been in Fiji for seven years, he acknowledges the improvements made but emphasizes the necessity of sustained efforts over time.

During this period, Suez has successfully built 11 water treatment plants, contributing significantly to Fiji’s water infrastructure.

Mocellin sees Fiji as a hub for the Pacific region, making it a strategic location for their headquarters.

He believes in the potential opportunities not only for Fiji but for the broader Pacific.

“Probably another topic would be none of the non-revenue because we know that in Fiji about 50% of the water goes into leaks. So I also recognize that the government of Fiji has made a priority to solve that issue because it’s a waste.”

Mocellin expresses awareness of ongoing projects such as the Viria project, recognizing its potential to benefit residents in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The General Manager commends the local talent, noting the strong educational background of engineers in Fiji.

However, he points out the need for experience highlighting Suez’s role in providing opportunities for local engineers to gain practical knowledge and eventually take over projects without relying on foreign expertise.

Mocellin stresses the competitiveness of Suez’s project proposals, citing lower investment costs compared to conventional water treatment plants.

He acknowledges the Fijian government’s commitment to extending infrastructure and recognizes water as a crucial component of their development plan.

Mocellin also emphasizes the success of Suez’s technology worldwide and its potential to contribute significantly to Fiji’s water management efforts.