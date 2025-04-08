Students lead climate action with 4,000 seedlings

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

Twenty secondary schools located along Fiji’s coastlines will be planting 4,000 seedlings this week as part of their commitment to National Climate Change Week, which kicked off yesterday.

The campaign, titled “Adaptation through Tree Planting for a Sustainable Future,” was launched by Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu, who stresses on the critical role of education in addressing climate change.

Vanawalu highlights that the tree planting initiative is a symbolic step toward action and adaptation for a sustainable future.

Article continues after advertisement

He says education is the most powerful tool in the fight against climate change.

He adds the theme reminds us that climate change is not just an environmental issue, it is also a matter of education and community engagement.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has approved planting sites for the project.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.