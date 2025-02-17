Students begin tertiary journey

Students at the USP orientation day

There was a mix of excitement and nervousness among the students and parents, as many are about to embark on their journey into tertiary education for the first time.

For some, it’s a moment of pride and anticipation, while others feel the weight of new challenges ahead.

The sense of uncertainty is paired with hope, as families look forward to new opportunities and experiences, marking an important milestone in their academic and personal lives.

Many students say pursuing further studies at USP has always been their dream, despite the challenges of adjusting to a new cultural environment.

Emma Ioane (middle), friend and her USP tour guide

Emma Ioane, a regional student from Kiribati, says that when she arrived at the university, the environment was totally different, but she is determined to pave her way through.

“So, we were very curious about everything. And when we came here, it was very complicated at first to study the map of the compound. Sometimes, we got lost here, and that’s the hardship we faced. So, we had to find someone else to help us or guide us during our shopping or with our necessary needs.”

Prashneel Reddy (2nd from right) and his friends

Another student, Prashneel Reddy, from Lautoka, thanked his parents for overcoming financial challenges to give him better opportunities.

“Honestly, maybe financially we’re not a high-class family; we’re a middle-class family. Renting a house is very expensive here, and right now, paying that much is a huge amount for my parents.”

Disala Leqeua with her daughter at the USP orientation day

Parents were emotional, with Disala Leqeua saying they had faced many societal and financial challenges to send their children to university, but in the end, it was all worth it.

“Yes, in Taveuni, we are just farming. And I am so happy with her achievement, especially passing Form 7 last year to come to USP. Even with all the difficulties we faced, like the price of dalo going up and down, she still managed to study hard and come to Suva.”

The 2025 USP orientation is currently underway at USP campuses across the country, providing students with better insights as they prepare to enter the university for the first time.

