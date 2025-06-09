Stay application challenges Rokoika’s Acting appointment 

[FILE PHOTO]

The joint stay application for former Deputy Prime Ministers Manoa Kamikamica and Professor Biman Prasad commenced yesterday at the Suva High Court before Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull.

The stay application was filed with regards to the validity of the appointment of the Acting Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Lavi Rokoika appointment and her ability to lay criminal charges.

The applicants were represented by King’s Counsel Martin Daubney, Wylie Clarke, Richard Naidu while Rokoika appeared on behalf on the Commission.

Earlier in the day Rokoika had objected to two journalists taking the stand to give evidence in the stay application hearing of two former Deputy Prime Ministers.

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However, it was ruled by the Judge after hearing from both sides that that the two journalists can give their evidence.

Senior Journalist from MaiTV Lavenia Lativerata testified regarding an audio recording that she had conducted with Rokoika on the 17th September last year.

Rokoika had objected for the recording to be played in court which led to a short adjournment for the counsels to discuss this matter.

The recording was allowed to be played in court, which detailed comments that Rokoika made regarding JSC and her acting appointment.

Journalist from the Fiji Times, Jake Wise told the court that he had conducted an interview with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka who had mentioned in the interview that the Judicial Services Commissions was not cooperating with Rokoika’s Acting appointment.

Kings Counsel’s Martin Daubney told the court that Rokoika was not acting in the course of lawful duty and inappropriately commenced criminal proceeding against Prasad and Kamikamica since her appointment was not valid.

Rokoika made submissions that thius matter should have been heard in the civil court instead of criminal court.

She said that this stay application was dressed up as a redress application.

The stay application proceedings contine today at the Suva High Court.

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