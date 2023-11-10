Spend more time with families this Diwali: Mohan

President of the Sanatan Dharam Mahamandal Vunimono Kamlesh Mohan has emphasized the need for individuals to prioritize family connections during Diwali.

He is encouraging families to engage in prayers with pure intentions.

This, he believes will help dispel negative energies from their lives and pave the way for inner peace and success.

He underscores the significance of focusing on the genuine meaning of Diwali, a festival that embodies the triumph of light over darkness.

Mohan appeals to the community to choose the lighting of Diyas, traditional oil lamps over extravagant firecrackers.

He says Diya has a very a special significance and message.

Mohan also extends his warmest wishes to students currently undertaking or preparing for external examinations this month.

Mohan says that Vunimono Sanatan Dharam Mahamandal will continue working to promote and uphold the values of Sanatan through the administration of the four institutions under their banner and other religious activities which they carry out.

He has also thanked the teachers for instilling cultural values in students through school-based celebration such as Diwali, Holi, Easter and Eid.

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday.