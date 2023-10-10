SME’s benefit from Roc Market at Fiji Day celebration

While over a thousand Fijians gathered at Suva’s Albert Park to celebrate Fiji Day, nearly 20 small and medium enterprises seized the opportunity for business.

Amidst the traditional marches and activities, attendees had a variety of options for food, drinks, snacks, and various home accessories and products.

This inclusion of the Roc Market marked a change from the past few years.

Atish Narayan, a 47-year-old resident from the interior of Nadi, traveled a considerable distance to participate in this event and, simultaneously, make some extra income.

“And we thought to come down and showcase our product to people and at the same time celebrate Fiji Day and enjoy here in Suva.”

The owner of Juice Me Silivenusi Waqa, who doubles as a bartender, views this as the perfect moment to offer a delightful sip on this special occasion.

“We have very few people who come to restaurants, so you can come and try it out on the street.”

Another entrepreneur Simran Prasad shares overwhelming comments just being part of another momentous occasion.

“It is very special as while I do my business, I also get to attend the ceremony, see what’s happening, and see everybody celebrating.”

A dedicated market day provided an opportunity for small and medium enterprises to exhibit their products and expand their reach to a broader audience.