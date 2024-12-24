Sisters hold on to Christmas card tradition

In an era dominated by instant messages and festive emojis, two sisters are keeping the heartwarming tradition of sending Christmas cards.

Sabrina and Sasha Acraman have turned their love for crafting jewelry and festive cards into a unique small business.

Their journey began last year when the sisters noticed that fewer families were exchanging physical Christmas cards, and instead of lamenting the decline of the tradition, the two decided to do something about it.

Sabrina said they use recycled paper, watercolors, and calligraphy to make their cards.

“People are coming in to look for their last-minute gift for their loved ones and the turnout has been good so far. It’s good to see families coming out in numbers to buy last-minute gifts for their families and friends.”

The sisters sell their cards from a small workshop in Samabula, Suva, and also trade their products at the ROC market.

Apart from enjoying a brisk trade, the business has brought the sisters closer together after the recent passing of their mother.

“My plans for Christmas, I intend to spend it with my sister and my niece since our mom passed away this year so we won’t be doing anything extravagant, it will just be family members and us.”

As Christmas approaches, the sisters are busier than ever, fulfilling custom orders and preparing for the festive days ahead.

They hope their efforts will inspire others to pause and reflect on the value of personal gestures instead of online cards and messages.

Through their passion, they are a reminder that sometimes, the simplest things such as a handwritten note or a carefully chosen card can mean the most to someone this Christmas.