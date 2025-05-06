Single mothers empowered with business skills

[Photo: Supplied]

Westpac Fiji supported a transformative initiative to empower single mothers from informal settlements across Fiji.

Manager Community and Engagement, Keni Baro, led the training sessions with a group of resilient women participating in the Solo Moms Project.

The project is run by International Needs Fiji.

[Photo: Supplied]

Baro says these women, often facing significant social and economic challenges, learn valuable trades such as sewing, cooking, baking, and jewellery making, turning these skills into income-generating opportunities that foster independence and hope for the future.

During the sessions, Baro shared essential financial basics to help these women successfully grow and manage their small businesses.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive, Shane Smith, says it is a privilege to support and enable economic independence.

He adds that their journey highlights just how vital it is to invest in programs that strengthen skills and boost confidence within our communities.

