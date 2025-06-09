Shreedhar Motors’ listing signals market confidence

[Photo: FILE]

Shreedhar Motors Limited is listed as the 21st company on the South Pacific Stock Exchange, reflecting growing momentum and confidence in Fiji’s financial sector.

The company raised $9 million in fresh equity through its initial public offering, attracting strong interest from investors, including a significant number of first-time participants.

Shreedhar Motors’ Chair, Satya Maharaj, says the listing is a milestone as the company continues to innovate and serve the community.

“This will bring more opportunities to grow, to modernise, to attract investment and to build a company that will endure for generations to come.”

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South Pacific Stock Exchange Chairperson Nitin Gandhi says this step demonstrates support for Fiji’s capital market.

“It demonstrates both confidence in the future of their company and the willingness to participate in a broader development of Fiji’s capital markets.”

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the move signals the capabilities of Fiji’s capital market.

“This signals that Fiji’s capital market is gradually becoming deeper, more diverse, and more capable of supporting different types of financing needs.”

Immanuel notes that public listings like this will, over time, enhance the resilience of the national economy and reduce its reliance on external financing.

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