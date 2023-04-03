Shoddy construction and joinery work still a concern

Chief Executive Seema Shandil [ Source: File]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has noted an increase in complaints pertaining to shoddy joinery and construction work.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says 99 complaints were received since January of last year.

She says the monetary value of complaints is over $1 million.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are receiving a lot of complaints in relation to the shoddy work or incomplete work by the construction companies. Over 130 complaints have been registered at the Council in the last three years. And we can say this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many other complaints that have been registered at other authorities, and there are some who actually do not report any cases.”

Shandil says certain businesses take advance payments and continue to delay work.

“I’m using this as an example so that people are aware of exactly what is happening in the construction industry by certain unscrupulous companies whereby a customer paid a hefty amount of $130,000 as a deposit to a contractor in January 2021, with the understanding that the work would be completed in November of the same year, which was never completed, and it’s far from completion.”

The Consumer Watchdog is urging people to ensure they have contracts in place before making payments.