Sharma calls for stronger family support for seniors

Division Principal Welfare Officer North, Rohit Sharma standing with seniour citizens and residents of the Labasa Golden Age Home

Loneliness and isolation remain pressing challenges for many elderly citizens in the country.

Division Principal Welfare Officer North, Rohit Sharma says the emotional and mental toll of these issues often goes unnoticed, leaving many seniors in need of support and companionship.

Sharma highlighted this problem while officiating the North Elderly Recreational Day in Labasa.

He stresses that the elderly are often left isolated in their homes and require not only emotional but also physical care to enhance their well-being.

He says that families, particularly children, must step up and care for their aging parents and elderly community members.

The event today brought members of the senior citizens’ community together with residents of the Labasa Golden Age Home for a day of connection, fun, and companionship.

Sharma says the gathering is an essential initiative that fosters happiness and reduces loneliness by creating a space for elderly individuals to share experiences and enjoy each other’s company.

He says the Ministry of Social Protection, in collaboration with its stakeholders, is working on increasing such programs and activities to provide more opportunities for the elderly.

Sharma says he hopes that these efforts will help to ensure that elderly citizens feel valued and supported within their families and communities.

